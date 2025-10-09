Streaming On OTT This Weekend: Jamnapaar 2, Old Money, Kurukshetra, Typhoon Family And More To Binge-watch On Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Thursday is here, and so is our list of web series releasing this weekend on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ and other OTT platforms. From Kurukshetra and Typhoon Family to Search: The Naina Murder Case, the list includes web shows from various genres and languages.

Old Money

Nihal's affluent life comes under threat when a self-made tycoon with an eye for money — and an even sharper one for love — shakes up Istanbul's elite. Starring Aslı Enver, Engin Akyürek and Serkan Altunorak, the series will stream on October 10.

Where to watch: Netflix

Jamnapaar Season 2

A coming-of-age journey of Shantanu Bansal aka Shanky from Laxmi Nagar, East Delhi, from disowning his Jamnapaar identity to finally embracing his roots and being proud in the highly competitive backdrop of chartered accountancy life. Featuring Ritvik Sahore, the series will stream on October 10.

Where to watch: Amazon MX Player

Kurukshetra: The Great War of Mahabharata

Told through unique perspectives over 18 days of war, this animated series depicts the epic battle of Kurukshetra between the Pandavas and the Kauravas. The mythological drama will release on October 10.

Where to watch: Netflix

Search: The Naina Murder Case

A veteran cop gets mired in a high-profile murder case when a girl is found dead in a politician's car. With multiple suspects, how will she unmask the killer? Starring Konkona Sensharma, the crime-thriller series will stream on October 10.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The Last Frontier

When a prison transport plane crashes in the remote Alaskan wilderness—freeing dozens of violent inmates—the region’s lone marshal must protect the town he’s vowed to keep safe. The thriller features Jason Clarke and Dominic Cooper in the lead. It will stream on October 10.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Typhoon Family

Amid the 1997 financial crisis, a carefree son inherits his father's struggling business — growing from wild youth to rookie boss as he learns adulthood. Starring Lee Jun-ho, Kim Min-ha, and Kim Min-seok, the series will stream on October 11.