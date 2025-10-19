Thamma: Rashmika Mandanna, Ayushmann Khurrana Come Together For Diwali Lunch While Film's Advance Booking Collection Moves At Snail Pace | Watch

Maddock's latest offering, Thamma, will hit the big screens on October 21, a day after Diwali and before the Bhai Dooj and Govardhan Puja festivities. The film is led by Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, marking her second outing in Bollywood, after Sikandar. Before the release of the film, the cast came together for a Diwali lunch.



Photos and videos from their meetup are now viral on Instagram. For the pre-Diwali lunch, the newly engaged Rashmika Mandanna sported a deep green anarkali featuring a golden embroidery. She teamed the look with a matching statement earring and tied her hair in a bun. The actress also struck her classic poses for the shutterbugs.

Rashmika Mandanna at Thamma Diwali team lunch | Image: Varinder Chawla

Ayushmann Khurrana, on the other hand, was also stunned in an ethnic outfit. The actor donned a heavily embellished red kurta, which exuded the perfect festive vibe. He teamed it with a signature white pair of pants and sunglasses. He was also seen posing for the shutterbugs at the promotional event.

Ayushmann Khurrana at Thamma Diwali team lunch | Image: Varinder Chawla

In a viral video from the meetup, Rashmika and Ayushmann could be seen posing with the paparazzi present at the venue. The actor duo signalled the classic ‘T’ pose signifying the title of their film, Thamma. The video is now viral on social media.



Also Read: Travis Scott Waali Diwali: American Rapper Enthrals Fans In Delhi

Thamma's advance booking collections inch closer to ₹2 crore

Thamma is set in the fifth chapter in Maddock's horror comedy universe after Stree, Bhediya, Munjya and Stree 2. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the movie centres around a vampire storyline and features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the role of the antagonist. Malaika Arora will also be seen in a special dance number in the film.



Also Read: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha To Welcome Their First Child On Diwali?