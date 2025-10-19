Updated 19 October 2025 at 18:30 IST
Thamma Goes The Stree 2 Way To Gain Upper Hand At Box Office Over Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat
For Thamma, advance bookings opened on October 17. The movie's pre-sales figure, currently ₹2.11 crore in India, are below expectations and Diwali festivities could be the reason behind it.
Show Quick Read
Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thamma is all set to storm cinema halls on October 21. However, the much anticipated horror comedy is not getting a solo release. Instead, the romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa is also releasing on the same day. The advance booking for the two movies is ongoing and team Thamma is all set to take lead at the box office over EDKD with paid previews a day early.
As per Pinkvilla, the makers of Thamma have lined up special midnight shows on October 20, just hours before the official release. These shows will serve as exclusive paid previews across major multiplex chains in India. Maddock Films adopted a similar strategy with their last two releases - Stree 2 and Munjya which helped them not only gain early word of mouth but also secure an upper hand at the box office. With Thamma, since the movie is releasing in a clash, paid previews will give it some edge over Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, commercially speaking.
Last year, Stree 2 collected ₹8.5 crore in paid previews alone and then capitalised on it over the first weekend. Paid previews are also quite popular with South releases. This year's highest grossing Telugu film, Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG, minted over ₹25 crore in India with paid previews alone.
For Thamma, advance bookings opened on October 17. The movie's pre-sales figure, currently ₹2.11 crore in India, are below expectations and Diwali festivities could be the reason behind it. The box office is expected to explode on release day, October 21, and good reviews after early paid previews can help the movie make up for the slow pace in advance booking. Thamma is pegged as a "vampire love story". This also the first movie in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) that has an out-and-out romantic track. The film follows Ayushmann Khurrana's Alok, a Delhi-based journalist, who accidently stumbles upon a different world of vampires meeting the mysterious Tadaka, played by Rashmika Mandanna, and a terrifying vampire played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
