The Bads Of Bollywood Not The First Time Shah Rukh Khan 'Mocked' Sameer Wankhede Onscreen After Aryan Khan Drugs Case

Indian Revenue Officer and former NCB cop Sameer Wankhede has sued the makers of The Ba***ds of Bollywood for defamation. He has moved the Delhi High Court against against Red Chillies Entertainment, Netflix and others, seeking permanent injunction against the show which is directed by Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. Sameer had arrested Aryan in the 2021 drug case investigation. Sameer, in his plea, has mentioned that one scene in the show has allegedly "mocked" him, featuring what many viewers felt was his lookalike.

The scene that Wankhede has objected to features in the first episode of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Meet The Ba***ds. A character that sports a similar hairstyle like Wankhede, many alleged, arrives at a celebrity party to "raid" and "arrest" drug offenders. In the scene, the character arrives in a car and says "Satyamev Jayate" while the camera shifts focus to "non governmental" written on his car. "Drugs ne iss desh ko barbaad kar diya hai", "s@@@e druggist", "I'm part of war against drugs", "I'm part of wall against drugs", "I'm part of NCG" are some of the dialogues that the character says, mocking anti-drug authorities, and in this case, seemingly Wankhede.

The references are seemingly being objected to by Wankhede, who has now taken up the matter in court. However, this is not the first time that the former NCB cop has been "mocked" by Shah Rukh Khan. In the 2023 release Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan's dialogue "Bete ko hath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar” (Before touching the son, deal with the father), was seen by many as SRK's direct call out to Wankhede. In May 2023, Wankhede submitted an affidavit in court detailing purported chats with Shah Rukh, where the actor allegedly pleaded with him and the NCB to go easy on Aryan in his cruise case.

Responding to his purported reference in Jawan, Wankhede said, "I don’t want to take names and make them famous. As far as the leaked chats are concerned, I will repeat myself: I am not allowed to comment on it. Whatever dialogue is seemingly used against me... with the words ‘baap’ and ‘beta,’ they sound extremely cheap and third-rated. We don’t use such words in a cultured society. These are simply roadside dialogues. I don’t expect myself to give importance to such things and react."

Seven episode series The Ba***ds of Bollywood is streaming on Netflix | Image: X