Satyamev Jayate: Bigg Boss Kannada Fame Divya Suresh Reacts After Being Identified As Driver In Bengaluru Hit-And-Run Case, CCTV Footage Emerges

Bengaluru: Kannada actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Divya Suresh has courted a controversy. The 32-year-old has been accused of being involved in a hit-and-run accident. A police investigation is ongoing in the matter, and CCTV footage from the accident has emerged. The Bengaluru police have confirmed that the black Kia car involved in the accident on the late night of October 4 was driven by Divya. The clip from the collision shows the car ramming into a motorcycle, and instead of stopping to help, the driver fled the scene. Amid the accusations, the actress has broken her silence in an Instagram post.

On October 24, Divya Suresh took to her Instagram stories to share screengrabs of reels and posts showing the alleged CCTV footage from the accident. She also included a screenshot of a few comments in the post. As per media publications, the comment (originally in Kannada) read, "The mistake was the biker’s... Three people were riding on the bike, and none of them was wearing helmets. The car driver was taking a left turn when the biker came from his opposite direction and collided with the car. Now, blaming the person in the car is utter foolishness. Please check the video or get your eyes checked. Just because someone is an actor doesn’t mean you can falsely accuse them without reason. (sic)"

A screengrab of Divya Suresh's post | Image: Instagram

Reacting to the same, Divya wrote in Kannada, "Thanks to the noble souls who commented. Truth alone triumphs." The actress's comment proves that the CCTV footage indeed shows her driving the car. DCP Traffic (West) Anoop A Shetty told ANI, "The investigation found the car driver to be Divya. Further investigation is underway. Both the parties failed to file a complaint the very next day; the complaint was lodged after three days. No idea of what happened between them, once we investigated, we found the car owner to be Divya S. We have seized the car."



Also Read: Shreyas Talpade, Alok Nath Among 22 Booked For Investment Scam In Uttar Pradesh

A file photo of Divya Suresh | Image: Instagram

Advertisement