Satyamev Jayate: Bigg Boss Kannada Fame Divya Suresh Reacts After Being Identified As Driver In Bengaluru Hit-And-Run Case, CCTV Footage Emerges
Bigg Boss Kannada fame Divya Suresh has been booked in an alleged hit-and-run case. The actress took to her Instagram story to react to the accusation.
Bengaluru: Kannada actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Divya Suresh has courted a controversy. The 32-year-old has been accused of being involved in a hit-and-run accident. A police investigation is ongoing in the matter, and CCTV footage from the accident has emerged. The Bengaluru police have confirmed that the black Kia car involved in the accident on the late night of October 4 was driven by Divya. The clip from the collision shows the car ramming into a motorcycle, and instead of stopping to help, the driver fled the scene. Amid the accusations, the actress has broken her silence in an Instagram post.
On October 24, Divya Suresh took to her Instagram stories to share screengrabs of reels and posts showing the alleged CCTV footage from the accident. She also included a screenshot of a few comments in the post. As per media publications, the comment (originally in Kannada) read, "The mistake was the biker’s... Three people were riding on the bike, and none of them was wearing helmets. The car driver was taking a left turn when the biker came from his opposite direction and collided with the car. Now, blaming the person in the car is utter foolishness. Please check the video or get your eyes checked. Just because someone is an actor doesn’t mean you can falsely accuse them without reason. (sic)"
Reacting to the same, Divya wrote in Kannada, "Thanks to the noble souls who commented. Truth alone triumphs." The actress's comment proves that the CCTV footage indeed shows her driving the car. DCP Traffic (West) Anoop A Shetty told ANI, "The investigation found the car driver to be Divya. Further investigation is underway. Both the parties failed to file a complaint the very next day; the complaint was lodged after three days. No idea of what happened between them, once we investigated, we found the car owner to be Divya S. We have seized the car."
The car driven by Divya Suresh at the time has been seized by the police, as part of the investigation. On October 4, around 1:30 am, three women - Anusha, Anita, and Kiran were riding on a motorcycle when Suresh's car rammed into them, allegedly. Following the accident, the trio was rushed to the hospital, where Anita underwent surgery that reportedly cost ₹2 Lakh and has left her bedridden. Anusha and Kiran sustained minor injuries. As per the trio, Divya Suresh has neither contacted them after the accident nor waited to check on them on the day of the collision. An FIR has been registered in the matter at Byatarayanapura Traffic Police Station.
