Thamma OTT Release Date Revealed: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer To Stream On Prime Video From...

Thamma OTT Release Date Revealed: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's horror comedy superhero flick released in theatres on October 21 and has breached a milestone at the box office, crossing the ₹200 crore mark worldwide in just three weeks. Part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, the vampire tale is now the 8th highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. As the movie is still enjoying a good run in theatres, the buzz around its OTT debut has also started. A few reports suggest, Thamma will premiere on December 16, 2025, on Prime Video in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

As posted by OTT nights, Thamma will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from December 16. However, the streaming giant has not yet made an official announcement about the release date. Considering Prime Video’s recent release trends and the film’s success, it is likely that the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer might first be available for rent on December 16, before becoming accessible to regular Prime subscribers.

Thamma is still showing in cinemas. According to Sacnlik, the production company behind the film, it has earned ₹153.18 crore net (₹183.50 crore gross) in 20 days at the box office.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma is a vampire-themed horror comedy that has Indian folklore with modern storytelling. The film features Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal, with a special appearance by Varun Dhawan, who reprises his role from Bhediya and Stree 2.

The film also introduces Shakti Shalini, the next instalment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, starring Saiyaara fame Aneet Padda. The Maddock franchise has seven more films in development, including sequels to its standalone hits and a two-part mega-crossover planned for release in 2029.