Thamma Vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Advance Booking Collection: How Much Have Diwali Releases Collected So Far?

Thamma Vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Advance Booking Collection: Post Diwali, two Hindi films will vie for audiences. On one hand is the horror comedy Thamma starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, the other release is Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. Since their theatrical debuts are coinciding with a big festival, good advance bookings will help the two titles get a good start at the box office. Here's how much they have collected in pre-sales so far.

Also read: Thamma Goes The Stree 2 Way To Gain Upper Hand At Box Office Over EDKD

Thamma vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: Which movie is performing better in advance booking?

Thamma has sold over 90,000 tickets for its opening day and has collected ₹2.48 crore so far. With one day still to go for its release, this pre-sales figure is more than this year's Bollywood release Kesari: Chapter 2 (₹1.84 crore). However, the advance bookings are not moving forward as expected especially since Thamma is part of the superhit Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) which has blockbusters like Stree 2, Stree and Munjya in its slate. Thamma is certain to beat Jaat (₹2.59 crore), Son Of Sardaar 2 (₹2.77 crore), Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (₹2.86 crore) and Jolly LLB 3 (₹3.23 crore) in advance booking.

Meanwhile, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is also moving at a very slow pace as far as advance bookings are concerned. The A-rated romantic film has sold 32,792 tickets so far and collected around ₹90 lakh. With limited promotions, EDKD will rely heavily on word of mouth and spot bookings to make an impact at the box office.

Thamma goes for paid previews

Thamma is all set to take lead at the box office over EDKD with paid previews starting a day early.

Thamma will release on October 21 | Image: X