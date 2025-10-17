Thamma Vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Advance Booking: Diwali Releases Struggle To Find Footing

Thamma Vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Advance Booking: This Diwali, Bollywood movies Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat are all set to storm the cinema halls. While Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma is a horror-comedy and a part of the superhit Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU), Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is an A-Rated romantic musical. As is the case with festive releases, the makers will expect that both movies open to a thunderous response at the ticket window and now, the advance bookings have started in select theatres.

Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat will release on October 21 | Image: X

Thamma starts slow in pre-sales

According to Sacnilk, Thamma has sold 188 tickets so far, earning a little over ₹21,000. The pre-sales have begun in over 112 screens. While the advance bookings have just opened and the numbers will certainly rise in the coming time, a solid start is expected from the movie that is said to be the costliest in the MHCU so far. Stree 2, the last release in the franchise, opened to nearly ₹60 crore (including previews) in India and if Thamma is touch this mark or come anywhere close to it, advance bookings will play a bigger role, even more than spot bookings as the release day is Diwali.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat advance bookings open amid screen battle with Thamma

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is a smaller film compared to Thamma and is currently involved in a battle for fair showcasing in cinema halls alongside its competitor. It is reported that the makers of Thamma are demanding for 75% showcasing in comparison to Harshvardhan Rane's film. As the screen issue gets resolved, the advance bookings for Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat have started on a slow note.