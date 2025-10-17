Updated 17 October 2025 at 18:06 IST
Thamma Vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Advance Booking: Diwali Releases Struggle To Find Footing
While Thamma is expected to secure a solid opening at the box office on its release day, given the success of Harshvardhan Rane's Sanam Teri Kasam re-release earlier this year, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat could turn around its fate in no time.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Thamma Vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Advance Booking: This Diwali, Bollywood movies Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat are all set to storm the cinema halls. While Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma is a horror-comedy and a part of the superhit Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU), Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is an A-Rated romantic musical. As is the case with festive releases, the makers will expect that both movies open to a thunderous response at the ticket window and now, the advance bookings have started in select theatres.
Thamma starts slow in pre-sales
According to Sacnilk, Thamma has sold 188 tickets so far, earning a little over ₹21,000. The pre-sales have begun in over 112 screens. While the advance bookings have just opened and the numbers will certainly rise in the coming time, a solid start is expected from the movie that is said to be the costliest in the MHCU so far. Stree 2, the last release in the franchise, opened to nearly ₹60 crore (including previews) in India and if Thamma is touch this mark or come anywhere close to it, advance bookings will play a bigger role, even more than spot bookings as the release day is Diwali.
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat advance bookings open amid screen battle with Thamma
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is a smaller film compared to Thamma and is currently involved in a battle for fair showcasing in cinema halls alongside its competitor. It is reported that the makers of Thamma are demanding for 75% showcasing in comparison to Harshvardhan Rane's film. As the screen issue gets resolved, the advance bookings for Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat have started on a slow note.
The movie has collected around ₹3000 from the handful of tickets it has sold so far. Given the success of Harshvardhan's Sanam Teri Kasam re-release earlier this year, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat could turn around its fate at the box office ahead of the release or after, if the word of mouth is good.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 17 October 2025 at 17:53 IST