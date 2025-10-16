Thamma Vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: Screen Battle Unfolds Between Before Diwali Box Office Clash

This Diwali, horror comedy Thamma and romantic movie Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat are set to clash at the box office. While many might assume that the audiences would prefer Thamma, given it is from the superhit Maddock Horror Comedy Universe and will not only take the franchise forward but in a newer direction with the introduction of vampires, as per trade buzz, Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has also started to create noise as its release date is inching closer.

Harshvardhan's Sanam Teri Kasam re-released earlier this year and broke all re-release box office records. Initially released in 2016, Sanam Teri Kasam collected under ₹10 crore during its first run nine years back. Cut to 2025, the romantic drama collected over ₹30 crore upon its re-release on Valentine's Week. After this unprecedented success, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is hitting the big screens and the expectations are good from the movie. Relying on this, the makers are certain that they will not settle for a lesser screen share than Thamma. The advance bookings for the two Hindi releases on Diwali will open on October 17, but it might get delayed if the screen sharing issue has not been sorted out by then.

"Dinesh Vijan and the senior former PVRInox executive have demanded 75 percent shows, leaving only 25 percent for Deewaniyat. It's going to be a battle, and there is a high chance for bookings to start late due to the fight between the two parties," a report in Bollywood Hungama stated.