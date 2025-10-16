Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Had A Bollywood Moment And Desis Can't Keep Calm | Watch

Supermodels Irina Shayk, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and many more turned up the glam quotient at Victoria’s Secret runway in in New York City. The show’s theme was Bombshell Fantasy as the lingerie and apparel brand honoured individuality, diversity and body positivity with a more modern take. The runway dazzled as legendary Victoria’s Secret Angels and new faces walked the ramp in sensuous lingerie. However, a moment at the ramp turned iconic for desis as the models walked to the tunes of Tere Mere Beech Mein from the movie Ek Duuje Ke Liye.

The track Tere Mere Beech Mein has been composed by the legendary musician duo Laxmikant–Pyarelal. It is sung by Lata Mangeshkar and SP Balasubrahmanyam. It was famously sampled by popstar Britney Spears in her 2003 hit Toxic. The high-pitched strings in the score feature at the opening of Toxic and are then repeated throughout the song. The same track played at Victoria's Secret latest fashion show in NYC.

"It'd be lit if indian model would have walked while this track on, they could keep neelam on the line up, but what a show (sic)," commented one. Another netizen wrote, "Another show with Indian touch ,this year was wild (sic)." Many tagged Laxmikant–Pyarelal, then celebrated Hindi music composers for inspiring one of Spears' biggest hits.

Who performed at Victoria's Secret show in New York City?