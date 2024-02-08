Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 12:37 IST

Totally Viral/ The Archies actor Vedang Raina turns protective of rumoured girlfriend Khushi at film screening

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina are rumoured to be dating after making their acting debut together in The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Khushi Kapoor-Vedang Raina
Khushi Kapoor-Vedang Raina file photo | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Archies co-stars Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina are rumoured to be dating. Amid hearsay, they attended the screening of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas. Several photos and videos of the rumoured couple have been doing the rounds on social media.

Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina attend Merry Christmas screening

In one of the viral videos, Vedang Raina could be seen getting protective of Khushi Kapoor when a fan tried to get too close to the latter. The clip also captured the actors holding hands as he gently nudged the fan away. While Khushi was seen in a soft pink co-ord set comprising of a collared crop top and pants, Vedang wore a white T-shirt teamed with a brown shirt and blue jeans.

Khushi Kapoor-Vedang Raina attend Aaliyah Kashyap’s birthday party together

On January 9, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina arrived together at their friend Aaliyah Kashyap's birthday party. They were accompanied by their other close friends.

Advertisement

For the bash, the actress was dressed in muted winter colours. The actress donned a brown faux leather skirt paired with a white knitted sweater. Vedang, on the other hand, wore a white shirt teamed with denim jeans and a black sweatshirt. 

Khushi Kapoor says she is ‘just good friends’ with Vedang Raina

Khushi Kapoor recently appeared on an episode of a popular chat show. The actress spilled the beans on her career, family and love life. In a segment called The Rat Race, Khushi was asked, “So, conjecture goes that you are dating Vedang Raina?” To this, The Archies actress replied, "You know that scene in Om Shanti Om, where a row of people saying ‘Om and I are just good friends’.” Khushi hinted that she is just ‘good friends’ with Vedang, which is a common way of diverting relationship-based questions.

Advertisement

(Inputs from IANS)

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 09:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement