The Archies co-stars Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina are rumoured to be dating. Amid hearsay, they attended the screening of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas. Several photos and videos of the rumoured couple have been doing the rounds on social media.

Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina attend Merry Christmas screening

In one of the viral videos, Vedang Raina could be seen getting protective of Khushi Kapoor when a fan tried to get too close to the latter. The clip also captured the actors holding hands as he gently nudged the fan away. While Khushi was seen in a soft pink co-ord set comprising of a collared crop top and pants, Vedang wore a white T-shirt teamed with a brown shirt and blue jeans.

Khushi Kapoor-Vedang Raina attend Aaliyah Kashyap’s birthday party together

On January 9, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina arrived together at their friend Aaliyah Kashyap's birthday party. They were accompanied by their other close friends.

For the bash, the actress was dressed in muted winter colours. The actress donned a brown faux leather skirt paired with a white knitted sweater. Vedang, on the other hand, wore a white shirt teamed with denim jeans and a black sweatshirt.

Khushi Kapoor says she is ‘just good friends’ with Vedang Raina

Khushi Kapoor recently appeared on an episode of a popular chat show. The actress spilled the beans on her career, family and love life. In a segment called The Rat Race, Khushi was asked, “So, conjecture goes that you are dating Vedang Raina?” To this, The Archies actress replied, "You know that scene in Om Shanti Om, where a row of people saying ‘Om and I are just good friends’.” Khushi hinted that she is just ‘good friends’ with Vedang, which is a common way of diverting relationship-based questions.

(Inputs from IANS)