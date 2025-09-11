Saiyaara, Materialists, The Summer I Turned Pretty Finale: With Back-To-Back Romance Releases On OTT, September Gets Its Own Valentine's Week

Romance Movies On OTT: Valentine's week seems to have made a double appearance this year. Several romance movies will debut on streaming platforms in the coming days. From Bollywood to Hollywood, the recently and highly anticipated love stories will be available on OTT. Here's when and where you can watch them.

Watch Saiyaara on Netflix on September 12

After shattering box office records and striking a chord among the youth audience, Saiyaara is all set to debut on Netflix. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film stars newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. It will stream on Netflix starting September 12, two full months after its theatrical release. If you missed the movie in theatres (highly unlikely), then now is your chance to watch it from the comfort of your home. If you have already watched the movie once, make sure to give it a rewatch on a cosy night in.



Chris Evans-Dakota Johnson-Pedro Pascal's love triangle Materialists streaming from September 13 on Netflix

Another movie that made headlines on its release was the Hollywood romance drama Materialists. With a dreamy star cast, the movie's press tour and pre-release videos became a hot trend online. The Chris Evans, Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal starrer will debut on Netflix on September 13. The film earned positive reviews from the critics and went on to gross $50.4 million worldwide. After a month of being available on the platform for rent, Materialists will finally be available on the streamer for free for all subscribers.



Will Belly and Conrad get together? Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty Finale on September 17