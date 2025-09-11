Updated 11 September 2025 at 16:00 IST
Saiyaara, Materialists, The Summer I Turned Pretty Finale: With Back-To-Back Romance Releases On OTT, September Gets Its Own Valentine's Week
The coming week in September is shaping up to be full of romance with several love stories debuting on OTT. Here's your guide to the latest movies and shows premiering on streaming platforms.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Romance Movies On OTT: Valentine's week seems to have made a double appearance this year. Several romance movies will debut on streaming platforms in the coming days. From Bollywood to Hollywood, the recently and highly anticipated love stories will be available on OTT. Here's when and where you can watch them.
Watch Saiyaara on Netflix on September 12
After shattering box office records and striking a chord among the youth audience, Saiyaara is all set to debut on Netflix. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film stars newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. It will stream on Netflix starting September 12, two full months after its theatrical release. If you missed the movie in theatres (highly unlikely), then now is your chance to watch it from the comfort of your home. If you have already watched the movie once, make sure to give it a rewatch on a cosy night in.
Also Read: Saiyaara On OTT: Here's Where And When To Watch Mohit Suri's Movie
Chris Evans-Dakota Johnson-Pedro Pascal's love triangle Materialists streaming from September 13 on Netflix
Another movie that made headlines on its release was the Hollywood romance drama Materialists. With a dreamy star cast, the movie's press tour and pre-release videos became a hot trend online. The Chris Evans, Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal starrer will debut on Netflix on September 13. The film earned positive reviews from the critics and went on to gross $50.4 million worldwide. After a month of being available on the platform for rent, Materialists will finally be available on the streamer for free for all subscribers.
Also Read: Do You Wanna Partner, The Dead Girls And More Web Shows To Watch On OTT
Will Belly and Conrad get together? Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty Finale on September 17
Just when you are reeling from the endorphins from Saiyaara and Materialists, it will be time to tune in to some teen drama. The last and final episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty will stream on Prime Video on September 17. The finale is expected to tie all loose threads in the show and finally let the fans know if Isabel Conklin (Belly) ends up with Conrad Fisher, Jeremiah Fisher, or someone else altogether.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 11 September 2025 at 15:45 IST