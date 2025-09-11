Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Were Once 'Kicked Out' Of A New Zealand Cafe, Here's What Happened

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most adored celebrity couples in India. However, fans of Virushka keep missing them in the country as they have shifted to London for the privacy of their kids - Vamika and Akaay - and are raising them away from the public and media attention.

A new revelation regarding them has come to light. Indian women’s cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues revealed how she once spoke with the couple for almost four hours at a cafe in New Zealand. As much as they enjoyed getting together and chatted over beverages and snacks, Jemimah said that the staff of the establishment "kicked them out".

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married in 2017 | Image: Instagram

Talking to Mashable India, Jemimah recalled the time when she and her teammate Smriti Mandhana wanted to meet Virat to seek his advice on batting. According to her, they spoke about cricket, and then later, they invited Virat and Anushka to a cafe in the hotel where both the men’s and women’s teams were staying at the time.

Jemimah revealed that Anushka also accompanied Virat to the cafe. He motivated them by assuring that they had the power to change women's cricket in India and internationally. She said, “He (Virat) actually told Smriti and me that ‘you both have the power to change women’s cricket, and I can see that happening.’”

Virat and Anushka are parents to Vamika and Akaay | Image: Instagram