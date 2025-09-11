Updated 11 September 2025 at 17:39 IST
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Were Once 'Kicked Out' Of A New Zealand Cafe, Here's What Happened
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were joined by Indian women cricketers Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana to a cafe in New Zealand that "kicked them out".
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most adored celebrity couples in India. However, fans of Virushka keep missing them in the country as they have shifted to London for the privacy of their kids - Vamika and Akaay - and are raising them away from the public and media attention.
A new revelation regarding them has come to light. Indian women’s cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues revealed how she once spoke with the couple for almost four hours at a cafe in New Zealand. As much as they enjoyed getting together and chatted over beverages and snacks, Jemimah said that the staff of the establishment "kicked them out".
Talking to Mashable India, Jemimah recalled the time when she and her teammate Smriti Mandhana wanted to meet Virat to seek his advice on batting. According to her, they spoke about cricket, and then later, they invited Virat and Anushka to a cafe in the hotel where both the men’s and women’s teams were staying at the time.
Jemimah revealed that Anushka also accompanied Virat to the cafe. He motivated them by assuring that they had the power to change women's cricket in India and internationally. She said, “He (Virat) actually told Smriti and me that ‘you both have the power to change women’s cricket, and I can see that happening.’”
Jemimah also recalled that their conversation soon shifted from cricket to other things concerning their personal lives and their chat went on for nearly four hours. “It felt like a few long-lost friends who met and spoke. The only reason we stopped was because the cafe staff kicked us out,” she said.
