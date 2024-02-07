Advertisement

Suparn S. Varma, who is known for The Family Man, Rana Naidu and The Trial, is set to helm a film based on the court case of Shah Bano Begum. The Shah Bano Begum vs Mohd. Ahmad Khan case, commonly known as the Shah Bano Begum case, is considered as a landmark case in Independent India. Suparn has locked the script and is in the process of finalising the cast and crew.

Supran S Varma announces a trilogy of coutroom drama

Supran S Varma has announced a film on Shah Bano case. Along with that, he has announced a trilogy of courtroom dramas. For the unversed, Shah Bano's case changed the fabric of Indian society as she was the first woman to fight for alimony in court and secure a landmark judgement. Meanwhile, a National Award winning director will be roped in to helm the project.

What more do we know about the Shah Bano case?

Shah Bano Begum, who was from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, was divorced by her husband in 1978. She filed a criminal suit in the Supreme Court, in which she won the right to alimony from her husband.

However, the verdict triggered criticism from some Muslim politicians as they mounted a campaign for the verdict's nullification. Some Muslim leaders cited the Qur'an to show that the judgement was in conflict with Islamic law. It triggered controversy about the extent of having different civil codes for different religions in India.

The then Congress government, with its absolute majority, passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, 1986, which diluted the judgement of the Supreme Court as it restricted the right of Muslim divorcees to alimony from their former husbands for only 90 days after the divorce.

(With inputs from IANS)