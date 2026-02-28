Updated 28 February 2026 at 23:45 IST
The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Films Bounces Back After Controversy To Post Terrific Numbers
Since the rollout on Friday was delayed, the movie minted ₹75 lakh on its opening day. On day 2, the biz jumped to ₹4.65 crore, indicating the audience interest in the movie and this franchise is substantial.
The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: After a last minute court mandated stay on the release of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, the movie was finally cleared and shows reopened in parts of India from Friday evening. Even as some regions of India, especially in Kerala, where the movie is set in, continue to witness protests against the film's release, even leading to cancellation of shows, The Kerala Story 2 did good biz at the box office on its second day. The collections witnessed a positive boost since there are no new releases.
The Kerala Story 2 mints nearly ₹5 crore on day 2
Since the rollout on Friday was delayed, the movie minted ₹75 lakh on its opening day. On day 2, the biz jumped to ₹4.65 crore, indicating the audience interest in the movie and this franchise is substantial. In two days, The Kerala Story 2 has collected ₹5.40 crore. The Sunday figures will be closely watched, but since there is a crucial cricket match of team India in the ongoing T20 World Cup, the collections could decline in the evening time.
What is the story of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond?
The Kerala Story 2 is the sequel to the National Award-winning The Kerala Story (2023). The sequel like the first part follows the lives of three young women who fall into what the film describes as deceptive marriages and face alleged forced religious conversions. Since the release of the trailer, the sequel has received strong reactions from all corners. While several users have criticised the film and called it "propaganda," the makers continue to say that the story is based on researched real-life incidents. The sequel stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha and is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh.
Published On: 28 February 2026 at 23:45 IST