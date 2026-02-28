The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Films Bounces Back After Controversy To Post Terrific Numbers

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: After a last minute court mandated stay on the release of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, the movie was finally cleared and shows reopened in parts of India from Friday evening. Even as some regions of India, especially in Kerala, where the movie is set in, continue to witness protests against the film's release, even leading to cancellation of shows, The Kerala Story 2 did good biz at the box office on its second day. The collections witnessed a positive boost since there are no new releases.

The Kerala Story 2 mints nearly ₹5 crore on day 2

Since the rollout on Friday was delayed, the movie minted ₹75 lakh on its opening day. On day 2, the biz jumped to ₹4.65 crore, indicating the audience interest in the movie and this franchise is substantial. In two days, The Kerala Story 2 has collected ₹5.40 crore. The Sunday figures will be closely watched, but since there is a crucial cricket match of team India in the ongoing T20 World Cup, the collections could decline in the evening time.

The Kerala Story 2 is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh | Image: X

What is the story of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond?