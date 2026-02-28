Updated 28 February 2026 at 23:27 IST
Kim Soo Hyun Set For Comeback With Stalled Series Knock-Off A Year Kim Sae Ron's Death And Dating Scandal, Netizens React
Last March, Disney+ indefinitely postponed the release of Knock-Off, a $41.7 million original series led by Soo Hyun, following controversy surrounding Sae Ron’s passing and her family’s allegations.
Kim Soo Hyun is caught up in one of the biggest scandals in Korean entertainment industry. After the passing of Kim Sae Ron at 24, allegedly due to suicide, their relationship while she was a minor came into the limelight and stoked major controversy. One year on, Soo Hyun is hopeful of making a comeback.
Last March, Disney+ indefinitely postponed the release of Knock-Off, a $41.7 million original series led by Soo Hyun, following controversy surrounding Sae Ron’s passing and her family’s allegations. The decision effectively froze his next major project and placed his career on hold. Now, the streamer is planning to release the show in the first half of the year and even plans to add it to its release upcoming slate. Investor briefings in early March are expected to address remaining production details and streaming plans, signaling that the project is back under active consideration, Koreaboo reported.
Set during the IMF period, Knock-Off revolves around a man who rises within the counterfeit goods market. Clarity on filming and streaming plans expected to emerge in the coming weeks. The reason behind reviving the project is Soo Hyun's global pull and the recovery of the investment already made in the show. However, Soo Hyun's comeback reports have also led to online backlash.
"Can everyone boycott this please F**k Kim Soo Hyun," commented a netizen. Another one wrote, "while sk men should be spoken poorly about they also should shame the women who will undoubtedly welcome him back (sic)." A section of social media users also supported Soo Hyun and rooted for his comeback as most accusations made against him by Sae Ron's family lack evidence.
28 February 2026