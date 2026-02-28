Spirit: After Deepika Padukone, Sandeep Reddy Vanga Dropped Prakash Raj From Prabhas Starrer Due To This Reason

After much wait, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has finally begun shooting for Prabhas fronted Spirit. The Animal director had earlier revealed the first looks of Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in the movie's official poster, generating excitement. More recently, Vivek Oberoi's look as the movie's primary antagonist was also shared by Vanga. Alongside Vivek, newcomer Aishwarya Desai is also introduced in the new poster. The movie is expected to release next year. However, Prakash Raj, who initially joined the cast of Spirit and also lent his voice to the movie's audio teaser, has exited the project. This has led to speculation over the reason behind his exit from this buzzing film.

Spirit posters have revealed the first looks of its primary cast | Image: X

Earlier, Raj had denied reports of a scuffle between him and director Vanga on the shooting location. He clarified that he had not even participated in the shooting of Spirit. Reportedly, Vanga had asked Raj to avoid controversial comments and interviews until the release of Spirit. He is known for his politically charged opinions, which he shares unabashedly in public events and on social media. He is even known for his fierce anti-BJP stance and has been openly critical of the Modi government on various occasions. Raj's comments have also been aimed at Hindi imposition in South India, when Hindi is the biggest market for Vanga's movies.

Advertisement

It is said that when Vanga asked Raj to refrain from making controversial comments so that his movie stays controversy-free till release, the latter refused to give any such assurance. Raj reportedly told Vanga that his personal opinions have nothing to do with his professional life. Some unverified sources even claimed that Raj accused Vanga of being biased during the discussion. Eventually, the two are said to have parted ways on this project. With one of the cast members from the movie out, Vanga is expected to cast another actor in Raj's place soon.

Earlier, Deepika Padukone, who was initially approached for the leading role in Spirit, also turned down the project after her alleged "demands", including limited working hours on set and a high remuneration, were not met. Eventually, Triptii was roped in for the leading actress' role opposite Prabhas.