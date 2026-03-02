The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Controversial Film Fails To Replicate Business Of Prequel

The Kerala Story 2 hit the big screens on February 27, marred by controversies. The film is a sequel to the National Award-winning The Kerala Story, which came out in 2023 and was also faced with controversies upon release. Despite the strong word of mouth, the sequel failed to surpass the box office business of the first film. However, after a slow start and amid protests, the Kamakhya Narayan Singh directorial has breached the ₹12 crore mark in the 4-day theatrical run.

The Kerala Story 2 registers an expected weekday dip on the first Monday

The collection of the drama saw a sharp decline on Monday, owing to a working weekday. Even as some regions of India, especially in Kerala, where the movie is set, continue to witness protests against the film's release, even leading to cancellation of shows, The Kerala Story 2 did decent business at the box office on the first Monday of release. No other major Hindi release has also aided the business of The Kerala Story 2.

As per Sacnilk, the movie opened to a lukewarm ₹0.75 crore. The sales saw a big boost over the weekend, when the movie made ₹9 crore. On the first Monday, The Kerala Story 2 minted ₹1.95 crore, at the time of publishing. The collection might witness a slight uptick following the late-night shows. The 4-day total of the movie currently stands at ₹ 12.1 Cr.



The Kerala Story 2 stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha | Image: X

While the total is promising, the collection of The Kerala Story 2 falls significantly short of the four-day collection of the first film. As per Sacnilk, in the first four days of release, The Kerala Story amassed ₹43.50 crore at the domestic box office. The sequel is unlikely to surpass the total of the first film.