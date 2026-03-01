Pushpa With Srivalli! Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Get Clicked With Allu Arjun At Allu Sirish's Pre-Wedding Function

Ahead of their wedding reception to March 4, newlywed couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda attended the pre-wedding function of Allu Sirish in Hyderabad. Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy are set to marry on March 6 in a lavish gathering, expected to witness the presence of big Tollywood names. At their bridegroom ceremony, Vijay and Rashmika arrived in style.

Allu Sirish and Allu Arjun snapped in Hyderabad | Image: X

After their wedding on February 27, Vijay and Rashmika have already made several public appearances. They were seen at the Tirupati temple as they sought blessings for the new chapter in their lives. At Allu Sirish and Nayanika's bridegroom ceremony, Vijay was seen in a kurta and brown trousers. Rashmika wore a saree that matched the shade of Vijay's pants. Vijay's brother Anand Deverakonda was also seen at the function.

Rashmika, Vijay and and Anand were seen in a picture with groom-to-be Allu Sirish, his brother Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy. They looked elegant and stylish in traditional Indian wear.

Anand Deverakonda was also seen with Vijay-Rashmika in Hyderabad | Image: X

A candid moment saw Allu Arjun hugging Vijay as he appeared to congratulate him on his wedding to Rashmika. The Pushpa 2 star did not attend the wedding in Udaipur as it was a largely intimate event, but is likely to mark his presence at Vijay and Rashmika's reception.

Allu Sirish will get married on March 6 | Image: X

In another snap, Rashmika was seen smiling and hugging producer Allu Aravind as she congratulated the groom-to-be's father.