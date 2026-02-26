The Kerala Story 2 Release Postponed: Kerala High Court Grants Interim Stay On Ulka Gupta-Aditi Bhatia-Aishwarya Ojha Starrer

The Kerala Story 2 created a heavy buzz on the internet upon the release of the trailer, attracting a petition in the Kerala High Court seeking the cancellation of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC)'s U/A certification to the film. Since then, the producers have been fighting a legal battle. Earlier, it was reported that the judge would watch the film and then only pass a verdict. In recent news, the Kerala High Court has granted an interim stay on the release of the film. The Kerala Story 2 will not release on Friday, February 27.

The Kerala Story 2 skips release date

According to Bar and Bench, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas passed the interim order on petitions challenging the U/A certificate granted by the censor board for the release of the film. The petitioners argued that the film misrepresents Kerala and its release could incite communal disharmony.

Until the CBFC passes fresh orders, the Court ordered that the movie shall not be released. “Prima facie, these guidelines do not appear to have been borne in mind by the CBFC while granting certification, and there is a manifest disregard of the applicable law that necessitates this Court to interference…” Thomas was quoted as saying.

In the previous hearing, Thomas backed Kerala and said it is a "secular" state. "It lives with total harmony, but have you considered this when something is portrayed as happening all over the state? There is a wrong indication and can even incite passion and that is when the censor board (CBFC) comes in picture," he added.

He further acknowledged the concerns raised by petitioners over the "malicious and stereotypical projections scandalising an entire state without any basis" and said, "The film is projected as being inspired by true events and that, prima facie shows that the concerns raised by the petitioners appear to have some justification."

