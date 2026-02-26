Palaash Is Very Good As A Person: Jai Ho Actress Daisy Shah Supports Composer After His Cancelled Wedding With Smriti Mandhana

Palaash Mucchal's personal life grabbed the limelight over his relationship with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana. The couple's life turned into a public circus after they decided to call off the wedding, a day before the nuptials. While the former couple never shared the actual reason behind their breakup, Palaash has been accused of cheating on Smriti, which caused the wedding to be called off. Days after the controversy, actress Daisy Shah, best known for her work in Jai Ho, has come to his defence.

Daisy Shah supports Palaash Mucchal

In a conversation with Filmygyan, Daisy Shah attested to having known Palaash and his family for a long time. She said, “Palaash is very good as a person. In fact, I have met him a couple of times. Palak had done a song for Jai Ho, so I have known her since then. I frequently go to parties at Palak’s home for birthdays and Ganpati Pooja, and that’s how I met Palaash. That’s how I got to know that he is a music composer and a director.”

Talking further about their bond, Daisy added, “I met his family, a beautiful family. They are very grounded. They very much believe in God, and I think that is the good part about them. Those who believe in God are positive people.” For the unversed, Daisy Shah will feature in Palaash’s next directorial venture.



Palaash and Mandhana, who were originally scheduled to get married on November 23, 2025, postponed the ceremony after Mandhana's father, Shrinivas Mandhana, fell ill on the day of the ceremony in Sangli. He reportedly experienced "symptoms of a heart attack" and was rushed to Sarvhit Hospital. While the sudden cancellations sparked several rumours about their personal lives, Palaash and Mandhana finally responded and announced that their wedding had been called off.



