Then Akshay Kumar, Now Salman Khan: 'Jaat' Sunny Deol Sends Bollywood Superstars Packing

Salman Khan starrer Sikandar has been struggling at the box office since its release on March 30. The action film received poor reviews from fans after its theatrical debut on Eid, and the same has been reflected in its box office collection. However, things are set to become more troublesome for the Salman starrer as Sunny Deol Jaat has released on April 10 and seems to have emerged as the first choice of moviegoers.
Jaat has been receiving positive reviews on social media after it hit the big screens on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. The movie is eyeing an opening of ₹15-20 crore and the number may go up if the evening and night shows pull through. The film is set to emerge as Sunny's second-highest grosser after Gadar 2. By 4.30 pm, Jaat minted ₹5.30 crore, with the numbers expected to rise faster as the day winds up.
While Jaat's morning occupancy was below 10%, it rose to close to 16% for the afternoon shows, indicating a positive response from the viewers amid glowing reviews for the film.
However, Jaat's rise has led to the complete washout of Salman Khan's Sikandar.
Jaat has emerged as the first choice of moviegoers. Sikandar, which was struggling at the box office, barely drew in crowds after the new Bollywood release. By the time Jaat collected over ₹5.30 crore on Thursday (April 10), Sikandar could barely touch the ₹40 lakh mark.
Sikandar day 12 biz is expected to be the lowest single-day collection for the film so far and the numbers are expected to struggle to touch even the ₹1 crore mark. In 2023, Sunny's Gadar 2 had hit Akshay Kumar 's OMG 2 biz big time and now the same treatment has been meted out to Salman Khan's Sikandar.
