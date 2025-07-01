Hrithik Roshan-Kiara Advani In War 2 To Aditya Roy Kapur-Sara Ali Khan In Metro In Dino: 9 Fresh On-screen Pairings In Bollywood In Second Half Of 2025

Several big Bollywood movies are lined up for release in the second half of 2025. Films such as War 2, Metro…In Dino, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Param Sundari, Thama, Aashiqui 3, Teri Ishk Mein, Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2 are some of the most anticipated releases in the coming part of the year. Interestingly, all these movies will feature actors paired opposite each other who have not shared the screen. Take a look at the films that will feature a fresh pairing:

1. Metro…In Dino

Metro…In Dino features an ensemble cast and will hit the big screens on July 4. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film will feature stories of several couples. All the couples shown in the film have been paired opposite each other for the first time. Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen romancing each other, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh are paired opposite each other, and Pankaj Tripathi will be seen opposite Konkona Sen. Social media users have shown excitement for the upcoming film which is a spiritual sequel to the 2007 film, Life In A Metro.

2. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Another July release that will feature a fresh jodi on screen is Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. The movie will release on July 11 and stars Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor in the lead roles. The film marks the debut of Shanaya, who is the cousin of Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

3. Son Of Sardaar 2

Another sequel in the pipeline for release is Son Of Sardaar 2. The film will feature Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur together for the first time. The movie will release on July 25, and the official video announcement of the film was unveiled on June 26. The first look of the film opened to an overwhelming response, with fans looking forward to seeing Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur together.



4. Param Sundari

A much-needed romantic comedy, Param Sundari, is also scheduled to hit the big screens on July 25. The movie will feature Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra together for the first time. Judging by the first look, the film seems to be a love story about a couple from two different states.

5. Dhadak 2

Lastly, the long-awaited film, Dhadak 2, is also scheduled to finally release this year. The movie is headlined by Triptii Dimri and Siddharth Chaturvedi. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, it is a romantic drama that will narrate a love story between people from different castes. Dhadak 2 will hit the big screens on August 1.



6. War 2

War 2 is one of the most anticipated Bollywood movies in the coming days. The war drama is produced by YRF and is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie will be headlined by mom-to-be Kiara Advani alongside Hrithik Roshan. Scheduled to release on August 14, the movie will also feature Jr NTR.

7. Aashiqui 3 (tentative title)

Another Anurag Basu directorial, temporarily referred to as Aashiqui 3, was also announced to release this year. While there are reports claiming that the film might be postponed, the makers have not issued any clarification yet. In an Instagram post, Kartik Aaryan shared a still from the movie and mentioned that it will be released on Diwali 2025. He will be seen opposite Sreeleela in the movie. Several sequences from the movie have already leaked online, raising fans' anticipation around the project.

8. Thama

Produced by Maddock Films, Thama is a part of the horrorverse, which features Stree, Stree 2, Bhediya and Munjya. Also announced as a Diwali release, the movie will feature Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. If Thama also releases on Diwali, it will clash with Aashiqui 3 at the box office.



9. Tere Ishk Mein