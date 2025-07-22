War 2: Good News And Bad News For Fans Of Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR And Kiara Advani Starrer

War 2: The upcoming action film from YRF's spyverse is all set to storm the big screens on August 14. Despite the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer releasing in a clash with Rajinikanth's Coolie, the anticipation for the former is sky high. The trailer of War 2 is expected to release later this week and since the teaser response has been good, all eyes are on how the promotions will pan out. Meanwhile, there has been on going speculation over whether or not new mom Kiara Advani will be part of War 2 promotions.

Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra's baby girl was born on July 15 and the couple shared the news a day later on their Instagram handles. According to a report in Telugu 360, the War 2 team will gather for a pre-release event in Vijayawada as they plan to go big with the promotions in the Telugu states. The event is being planned for the second week of August and an official announcement will be made during the first week of August.

War 2 marks Jr NTR and Kiara Advani's entry in YRF spyverse | Image: X

While the report states that Hrithik and Jr NTR will be present for the pre-release event of War 2 in Vijayawada, whether Kiara will also join them is uncertain. Kiara is a popular name in the South and didn't participate in Game Changer promotions too in late December and early January, owing to her pregnancy. Since she has embraced motherhood very recently, it is likely that she will steer clear of War 2 promotions also.

Kiara Advani in a still from War 2 teaser | Image: YouTube screengrab