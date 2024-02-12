Advertisement

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have continually been in the news owing to rumours swirling around the actress reportedly expecting their second baby. That being put aside, Anushka and Virat's camaraderie and chemistry in public has always been the talk of the town. In a previous interview, Anushka had revealed the moment she realised Virat would in fact, make a good life partner.

During an interview with Virat Kohli at the Puma HQ, Anushka Sharma opened up on the moment she realised the cricketer would make for a good life partner. Speaking highly of his good memory and attentiveness, the actress juxtaposed it with her self-admitted forgetful nature.

She said, "When we were dating each other, one of the things I was very impressed with… I was like, (he is going to be a good life partner) because his memory was so good." Further adding how she herself is rather forgetful, Anushka shared, "I’ll forget my phone. I keep forgetting things everywhere. But I don’t forget anything about my daughter, I have selective memory. Virat remembers everything so well."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot back in 2017



The star couple had first made each other's acquaintance on the sets of an advertisement shoot in 2013. Anushka and Virat tied the knot on December 11, 2017 at Italy's Borgo Finocchieto. The 800-year old Tuscan villa bore witness to the pair's nuptials, attended only by their closest friends and family.

The caption to their post read, "Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey." They welcomed their first born, a daughter - Vamika - on January 11, 2021.