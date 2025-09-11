Star Kid Takes Home ₹20 Crore Hefty Salary For Latest Action Film That Is Struggling To Cross ₹50 Crore At Box Office

Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 hit the big screens on September 5. The film opened to a decent collection but saw a decline due to the negative word of mouth. As per reports, the film has been mounted on a budget of ₹80 crore and has minted only ₹42 crore at the time of publishing, as per Sacnilk. A new report reveals the cast fees of the actors in the movie.

How much salary did the Baaghi 4 actors get for the movie?

The cast fees of Baaghi 4 have been revealed in a report by Asianet News. As per the report, Tiger Shroff, who is the son of actor Jackie Shroff, took home ₹20 crore for reprising his role as Ronny in the actioner. Sanjay Dutt, who plays the role of antagonist in Baaghi 4, was paid much less, ₹5.5 crore. Actors Saurabh Sachdeva, who plays a supporting role, received ₹50 Lakhs, and Shreyas Talpade took home ₹1 crore. The female actresses Sonam Bajwa and Harnaz Sandhu also took home ₹1 crore each.

Tiger Shroff was last seen in the movie Singham Again, which featured an ensemble cast. The actor was paid ₹3 crore for a cameo appearance as ACP Satya in the film headlined by Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Kareena Kapoor. Before that, he appeared in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Akshay Kumar, in which he was reportedly paid ₹40 crore.

How is Baaghi 4 performing at the box office?