Tigmanshu Dhulia Questions Plot Of Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar, Says 'Stories Are Over In Films'

Tigmanshu Dhulia is known for wearing his heart on his sleeve when it comes to sharing his opinion. In a recent event, he shared his views on blockbuster hit film Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh. He questioned the film's plot and linked the trend to what he described as "extreme capitalism". He didn't question the box office performance of Aditya Dhar's directorial and questioned whether the premise qualifies as a story.

"Thanks to corporate culture, only one kind of film is being made today. Every film is a fictional biopic. When I talk about commercial mainstream cinema, there are examples like Pushpa, KGF and Dhurandhar," he said.

Tigmanshu Dhulia questions Dhurandhar's plot

Speaking at an event organised by the Editors Guild of India, Tigmanshu said, “By the way, I liked the first part of Dhurandhar, very well presented, engaging, good music. But if you ask about his story, you won't be able to tell the story of Dhurandhar. There is a man who is an undercover spy; he goes to Pakistan and creates a ruckus there. Is this even a story?”

He further discussed changing film templates, which he believes is a larger problem. "Stories are over in films. First of all, the storytellers are over, and what they want to say is not allowed to be made. That story is not allowed to be told,” said Tigmanshu, raising concern about how makers have been restricted to cater to the audience.

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He added that 'whether the film work' has influenced the filmmaking. "They feel that this film will not work. There is only one kind of template. This is what happens when there is extreme capitalism,” the filmmaker added.

He said commercialisation is not limited to films, but has also spread to fashion and other areas. "People also start to look the same. You go to a boy's fashion. Everybody looks the same. Same haircut. Every city looks the same. The character of every city is over,” Tigmanshu added.

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