Vishwanath And Sons OTT Release: Suriya-Mamitha Baiju Starrer To Stream On Netflix From...

Vishwanath & Sons OTT Release Date: Suriya starrer, which performed well at the box office, is all set to make its digital debut this month. Helmed by Venky Atluri, the movie co-stars Mamitha Baiju, Raadhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in key roles.

When and where to watch Vishwanath & Sons online?

The streaming giant took to its official Instagram handle and announced that Vishwanath & Sons will premiere on Netflix on September 11. The film will be available in five regional languages - Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

"Meet Sanjay Vishwanath - Athlete, billionaire, philanthropist and a loving father. Watch Vishwanath & Sons on Netflix, out 11 September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Explore Vishwanath & Sons, along with all your other favourite South Indian films and shows by searching for "Southverse" on Netflix," reads the caption.

What is the plot of Vishwanath & Sons

The film follows the journey of a man in his 40s who refuses to give up on his son, dreams and continues to chase them despite the challenges in his way. He reconnects with his child's surrogate mother after his son is diagnosed with a serious health condition.

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The film received positive reviews from critics and audiences. It emerged as the third highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026. It also became Suriya's fastest film to cross the ₹100 crore mark and his second film to achieve the milestone in the same year, after Karuppu.

What's next for Suriya?

After Vishwanath & Sons, the actor is likely to star in director Jithu Madhavan's next film, tentatively titled S47. He also has another project with director TJ Gnanavel, backed by Hombale Films, along with several other films currently in development.