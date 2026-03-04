Toxic To Now Clash With Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Becomes The Third Varun Dhawan Movie To Be Impacted By A South Release

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is Varun Dhawan's next release. Directed by David Dhawan, the movie also features Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. The makers had earlier announced that the movie would release on April 10, but later shifted the date to June 5, 2026. With Yash starrer Toxic bowing out of the Eid clash with Dhurandhar 2, the movie will now clash with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

After averting a clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, the makers of Toxic have announced a new release date. As per the official announcement, the film will not hit the big screens on June 4, coinciding with the release of Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. This is likely to jeopardise the business of the Varun Dhawan starrer.

The hype around Toxic is already at an all-time high. Now that the movie has averted clash with Dhurandhar 2, it has unlocked a larger audience. Made in Kannada and English, the Yash starrer will have a true pan-Indian release, with massive screenings in the Hindi-speaking belt as well. Additionally, the movie also stars Bollywood stars such as Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and Huma Qureshi in critical roles, adding to its appeal in North India. The mass film is expected to assert its dominance in the single-screen theatres. It remains to be seen if the makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will change their release date.



Other Varun Dhawan movies were impacted due to regional films

This is not the first time a Varun Dhawan starrer will face a clash with a South release. The actor's last release, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, hit the big screens on October 2, the same day as Rishab Shetty's Kantara 2. This severely dented the business of the Bollywood release.



In December 2024, Varun Dhawan's Baby John released on Christmas. Despite releasing weeks after Pushpa 2, the Varun Dhawan movie could sustain the competition from the Allu Arjun starrer.