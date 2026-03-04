Karan Aujla Proposes Another Show In Mumbai After His First Ever Day Concert On Holi Receives Massive Backlash Over Poor Management

Karan Aujla performed his first-ever daytime concert in Mumbai on March 3. The singer's show was attended by thousands of his fans, who later took to their social media accounts to complain about the poor management. Videos of fans fainting due to excessive heat, water bottles being sold at inflated prices and poor arrangements at the venue quickly went viral online. A day later, Karan Aujla seemingly took matters into his own hands and has hinted at the possibility of making things right.

Karan Aujla hints at adding a new night show in Mumbai

While the Wavy hitmaker thrilled fans in Delhi during his P-Pop Culture World Tour, his recent show in Mumbai sparked strong reactions online, with many fans expressing their "disappointment" over the event's arrangements. After the Delhi show, Karan performed in Mumbai on March 3 at a Holi-themed daytime concert. A large number of fans gathered to celebrate Holi and enjoy the music. However, after the show, many fans shared videos online, saying they were "disappointed."



While some fans alleged that sprinklers were only available in the Fan Zone and not in the VIP or General areas, others claimed there were long queues to buy water. A few also said that some fans fainted due to the heat and the crowd. Although Karan has not addressed the complaints directly, he seemed to respond after his Pune concert later that day. On Instagram, he wrote, "Bombay, I think we need to add a night concert. Team Innovation, y'all coming back stronger or what???" However, the singer has not yet announced dates for a second Mumbai concert, though the hint has already generated excitement among fans.



A screengrab of Karan Aujla's story | Image: Instagram

The complaints from Karan Aujla's Mumbai show came after fans criticised the poor arrangements at his Delhi concert as well. Attendees claimed that there were long queues on entry, and they could not secure a seat despite having bought passes days back. Videos of fans breaking through the barricades at Karan Aujla's Delhi concert went viral online.



