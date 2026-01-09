Toxic Director Geetu Mohandas' Old Comment About 'Family Films' Goes Viral After Yash Starrer Debuts Sexually Charged Teaser

The teaser of Yash's upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups has left viewers highly excited. The Kannada star will return to the big screens almost four years after the blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2 and all eyes are now on his role in Toxic. The movie has set up a clash with the Dhurandhar sequel and this box office showdown will be one to look out for. Toxic teaser, even though it has gone viral, left many surprised with its boldness.

The scene unfolds at a cemetery and Yash's character Raya is seen getting intimate with a foreign actress, later revealed to be Natalie Burn, in a car plugged to a bomb. As the vehicle bounces due to the Yash and Natalie's movements, the bomb detonates. While slick and never-seen-before, Toxic teaser also left many miffed with its boldness and how Geetu Mohandas, a female director, presented one of her actresses in a sexually charged moment.

Seemingly responding to the criticism of Toxic teaser, Geetu posted a cryptic post on her Instagram handle, which read, "Chilling while people figure out female pleasure, consent, women playing systems, etc., etc."

Meanwhile, Geetu's old comments about wanting to make "family films" have also resurfaced after Toxic teaser debuted. "As a filmmaker, it is an added responsibility that people are comfortable when they watch the film with their family or their spouse," Geetu said in an old interview, seemingly talking about her inclination towards being part of projects that cater to family audiences and not isolated groups.

