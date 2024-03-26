Advertisement

Triptii Dimri, who is rumoured to be dating businessman Sam Merchant rang in Holi with him and their friends. The actress has shared several photos on her social media handle posing closely with Sam, twinning in white ensembles. The actress has been enjoying a huge fan base after her brief appearance in Ranbir Kapoor-led Ranbir Kapoor.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Triptii Dimri celebrates Holi with rumoured beau Sam Merchant

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Triptii shared several photos in which the rumoured couple's face has been smeared with red gulal and drenched in the colours. They were seen enjoying the festival of colour with director Mukesh Chhabra and their other friends. This is not their first Holi. Last year also they were seen enjoying the festival together in similar outfits.

Check out the viral photos below:

Advertisement

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

When Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant were snapped shopping together in Mumbai

Last week, the 30-year-old actress was snapped outside a shopping complex with Sam on Thursday evening. Videos and photos from the same are going viral on the internet. It seems to be a casual outing as the Bulbbul actress donned a moss-green T-shirt paired with baggy trousers and white slippers. She sported no makeup look and tied her hair in a half bun. Sam, on the other hand, was seen in a pink T-shirt with blue jeans and slipped. The actress seemed surprised on seeing the paps at the location, she stayed calm and moved away to pose for the camera solo. Towards the end of the video, she was seen happily interacting with Sam.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be next seen alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk in Bad Newz. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and bankrolled by Dharma Productions, the film will hit the theatres on July 19.