OTT Releases This Week: Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Nobody 2, Naagin 7, Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 2, Middle Class And More Titles To Stream

Check out the list of new OTT releases this week

OTT Releases This Week: While some popular films are currently running in cinema halls and others are lined up for the coming Christmas weekend, those willing to have a relaxed time at home with some trending OTT titles have a lot to look forward to. Here's when and where you can watch some of the much awaited streaming titles in the coming week.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa feature in this intense romantic drama. After grossing over ₹100 crore at the box office, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is all set to stream from December 26.

Where to watch: Zee5

Revolver Rita

Keerthy Suresh's crime comedy did not do well in cinema halls but will look to find new audiences after debuting on OTT. It will stream from December 26.

Where to watch: Netflix

Baahubali The Epic

SS Rajamouli re-releases his 2-part blockbuster Baahubali franchise as a single cut, titled Baahubali: The Epic. Though unconfirmed, this over 4 hour long film will be making its way to streaming in multiple languages, including Hindi, from December 26.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Nobody 2

An unassuming Hutch Mansell (Bob Odenkirk) returns to fight of gangsters in the sequel to the 2021 John Wick-like explosive action film Nobody. It will stream from December 22.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Naagin 7

Priyanka Chahar will turn Naagin in the latest and the seventh season of the show. The Ekta Kapoor backed daily soap is all set to stream from December 27.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The Copenhagen Test

This espionage thriller series follows first-generation Chinese-American intelligence analyst Alexander Hale (Simu Liu), who realises his brain has been hacked, giving the perpetrators access to everything he sees and hears. All episodes will stream from December 28.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Amadeus

Amadeus is a five-part mini-series that reimagines Peter Shaffer's 1979 play, presenting Mozart as a rebellious musical genius causing chaos in the highest circles of 18th century Viennese society. The show will stream from December 22.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Andhra King Taluka

As described by the makers, Andhra King Taluka is the biopic of a fan. The movie stars Ram Pothineni and Upendra in the leading roles. The Telugu film is all set to stream from December 25 in multiple languages.

Where to watch: Netflix

Nidhiyum Bhoothavum

Malayalam horror comedy Nidhiyum Bhoothavum tells the story of three young people who own a motorcycle workshop. Soon, they experience strange things after they move into a guesthouse that the locals think is haunted. It will stream from December 25.

Where to watch: Sun NXT

Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 2

The beloved Netflix series is finally coming to an end with its fifth and final season. While Volume 1 of season 5 has already debuted, new episodes from Volume 2 will stream from December 25.

Where to watch: Netflix

Middle Class

Middle Class is a heartwarming Tamil family drama that portrays the everyday struggles, aspirations and emotional bonds of middle-class households. Directed by Kishore Muthuramalingam, the film features Munishkanth and Vijayalakshmi in the lead roles. It will stream from December 24.