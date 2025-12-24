Tu Meri Main Tera Advance Booking Collection: Not So Merry Christmas For Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday As Film Eyes Dull Opening

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Advance Booking Collection: The Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan starrer is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 25, coinciding with Christmas. Despite being a holiday release, the romantic comedy does not have enough on-ground buzz. The pre-sales of the movie commenced a few days ago, but have been lukewarm so far.

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday first shared screen in Pati Patni Aur Woh | Image: X

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri headed for a single-digit opening

As per Sacnilk, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has sold 48,571 tickets in India. The movie has amassed a total of ₹1.86 crore in pre-sales. The movie is also set to face a strong competition from the holdovers Dhurandhar and Avatar: Fire and Ash, which are registering phenomenal performance at the box office.

As per the trade tracking website, cineplexes and multiplexes are prioritising Dhurandhar and Avatar shows over Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's movie. The demand for the movie is on the lower side, and so fewer shows have been allocated to the movie as of now, especially in urban areas. Both Dhurandhar and Avatar: Fire and Ash are both 3 hours long movies, which makes it challenging for multiplexes to allocate shows in between the three movies. As per Sacnilk, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri will open to ₹5 crore at the Indian box office.



Also Read: Dhurandhar Set To Beat Chhaava To Emerge As Top Hindi Grosser Of 2025

Dhurandhar and Avatar: Fire and Ash will eat into the business of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri?

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri official poster | Image: X

The holdover movies, especially Dhurandhar continues to dominate the box office in India. The Ranveer Singh starrer has raked in over ₹17 crore at the box office on its third Tuesday of release. The movie has amassed a total of over ₹590 crore in just 19 days. The Hollywood biggie, Avatar: Fire and Ash, has also maintained a solid hold at the Indian box office. The movie has amassed a total of ₹85.5 crore. The success of the movies might pose a hindrance to Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.