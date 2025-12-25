Updated 25 December 2025 at 23:30 IST
Nivin Pauly's Sarvam Maya Outpaces Vrusshabha At Box Office As Mohanlal Starrer Struggles To Collect ₹1 Crore On Day 1
While Mohanlal starrer Vrusshabha is faring poorly, Nivin Pauly's horror comedy Sarvam Maya has not only received positive reviews but also took a good opening at the box office.
Sarvam Maya Vs Vrusshabha Box Office Collection Day 1: Sarvam Maya and Vrusshabha are the new releases that will wind up this year at the Mollywood box office. In the fantasy action film Vrusshabha, Mohanlal essays the leading role whereas Nivin Pauly stars in the horror comedy Sarvam Maya. While it was expected that the box office will be lit up on Christmas holiday, that has not been the case, with Vrusshabha struggling to touch even ₹1 crore mark in Kerala.
Vrusshabha tanks on day 1
Vrusshabha is made on a budget of over ₹70 crore. The trailer reveal did not generate any buzz for the film and the same has translated into box office returns on day 1. Vrusshabha is possibly Mohanlal's worst openers in a long time. The advance bookings were struggling below ₹35 lakh worldwide ahead of release. On day 1, the movie is crawled its way to the ₹1 crore mark. Fans of Mohanlal are highly upset with him for doing the movie.
Some even pointed out that Mohanlal was ruling 2025 with his three movies - L2: Empuraan, Thudarum and Hridayapoorvam - collectively grossing nearly ₹600 crore at the worldwide box office. With Vrusshabha, his clean hit record stands affected.
Sarvam Maya takes a good opening
While Vrusshabha is faring poorly, Nivin Pauly's horror comedy Sarvam Maya has not only received positive reviews but also took a good opening at the box office. The film collected ₹3.35 crore on its opening day in India, with the trend indicating that the biz is set to rise further over the first weekend.
Nivin Pauly and Aju Varghese's chemistry and comedy scenes are being loved by fans.
Published On: 25 December 2025 at 23:30 IST