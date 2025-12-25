Mark Vs 45 The Movie Box Office Collection Day 1: Both Movies Enter List Of Biggest Sandalwood Openers Of 2025

Mark Vs 45 The Movie Box Office Collection Day 1: Sandalwood is looking to end the year on a high with the release of 45 The Movie and Mark. The movies released on Christmas and early reviews have been positive. The holiday period is expected to bring in more collections even as a box office clash between the two Kannada titles is very much on.

45 become 4th biggest Kannada opener of 2025

45 features Upendra, Shivarajkumar and Raj B Shetty in the leading roles. Raj's horror comedy Su From So, released earlier this year, is already one of the biggest Kannada hits of all time and now, the actor-filmmaker will hope that 45 witnesses a similar response at the box office. On its opening day, the movie collected ₹4.39 crore and became the fourth highest Kannada opener of the year, behind Kantara Chapter 1, The Devil and Mark.

The Arjun Janya directorial is being praised for its quirky concept. However, many mentioned in their reviews that while the vision is good, it has not translated as well onscreen. Nevertheless, the power-packed performances from the cast makes 45 worth a watch.

Mark records a better opening day collection than 45

Kichcha Sudeep features in the action film Mark. On its opening day, it collected ₹7.5 crore despite facing stiff competition from 45. Sudeep plays the role of a cop in this action thriller and has some entertaining set pieces in the movie that definitely merit a big screen watch.

