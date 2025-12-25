Updated 25 December 2025 at 22:43 IST
Mark Vs 45 The Movie Box Office Collection Day 1: Both Movies Enter List Of Biggest Sandalwood Openers Of 2025
Kichcha Sudeep's action film Mark may have scored a better opening than 45 The Movie, it is likely that the latter may teak lead at the Kannada box office in the coming days.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Mark Vs 45 The Movie Box Office Collection Day 1: Sandalwood is looking to end the year on a high with the release of 45 The Movie and Mark. The movies released on Christmas and early reviews have been positive. The holiday period is expected to bring in more collections even as a box office clash between the two Kannada titles is very much on.
45 become 4th biggest Kannada opener of 2025
45 features Upendra, Shivarajkumar and Raj B Shetty in the leading roles. Raj's horror comedy Su From So, released earlier this year, is already one of the biggest Kannada hits of all time and now, the actor-filmmaker will hope that 45 witnesses a similar response at the box office. On its opening day, the movie collected ₹4.39 crore and became the fourth highest Kannada opener of the year, behind Kantara Chapter 1, The Devil and Mark.
Advertisement
The Arjun Janya directorial is being praised for its quirky concept. However, many mentioned in their reviews that while the vision is good, it has not translated as well onscreen. Nevertheless, the power-packed performances from the cast makes 45 worth a watch.
Mark records a better opening day collection than 45
Kichcha Sudeep features in the action film Mark. On its opening day, it collected ₹7.5 crore despite facing stiff competition from 45. Sudeep plays the role of a cop in this action thriller and has some entertaining set pieces in the movie that definitely merit a big screen watch.
Advertisement
Many watchers have commented that Mark is strictly for Sudeep's fans as the action scenes will get them hooting for the Kannada star. Since 45 has received comparatively better reviews, it is likely to do better biz than Mark in the coming days.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 25 December 2025 at 22:43 IST