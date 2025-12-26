Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 2: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday Starrer Collects Less Than Avatar Fire And Ash

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 2: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer rom-com got off to a shaky start at the box office after releasing on December 25. The reviews for the movie have been mixed and that affected its collection on first Friday. With biz dropping on day 2, TMMTMTTM is headed for a make or break Saturday and Sunday. If the movie doesn't recover, a washout is certain after the first weekend.

Over 30% drop in collection for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri on day 2

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri opened at the box office with ₹7.75 crore collection. On day 2, the numbers slipped to ₹5 crore. The decline was over 35% which is not a good for a film which is in its first weekend. Since the collections are on a downward trend, there are allegations on the makers of indulging in corporate bookings to boost numbers. In two days, TMMTMTTM has collected ₹12.75 crore. This year's Hindi rom-coms - Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Param Sundari - have tasted failure at the box office. The initial response to Kartik and Ananya's film is suggesting that TMMTMTTM may also turn out to be a flop.

TMMTMTTM is Kartik and Ananya's second film after Pati Patni Aur Woh | Image: X

Avatar 3 performs better than TMMTMTTM