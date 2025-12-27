The Raja Saab Director's Bold Promise To Prabhas Fans If They Are 'Disappointed Even By 1%'

Prabhas starrer horror comedy The Raja Saab has been in the making for well over three years. The film was officially announced in January 2024, although filming began in 2022. It is now scheduled to be release in theatres on January 9 on Sankranthi and will clash with numerous other Telugu and Tamil films. In the lead up to the release, director Maruthi has been making big promises to Prabhas fans, who are excited to witness the Baahubali star's comical avatar after a slew of action films.

Only recently, Maruthi hyped the movie saying fans will "remember Prabhas from this film for many years". At an event, he went a step further and gave out his address to the public and asked fans to reach out to him if they are disappointed in the movie by even 1%. Such tall claims from the core team member hints that something extraordinary and never-seen-before has been crafted.

The Raja Saab will clash at the box office with Jana Nayagan | Image: X

"I have done my job. Watch the film. If fans and audiences are disappointed even by 1%, you can come to my house. I stay at Villa No 17, Kolla Luxuria, Kondapur. If the film doesn’t satisfy you, you are free to come to my home and question me,” said Maruthi.

The Raja Saab is a franchise

Prabhas films almost always come with sequels, and The Raja Saab is the latest to join that trend. Kalki 2 and Salaar 2 are on the cards. The Raja Saab will continue as a franchise but to what extent Prabhas is involved in the upcoming projects is not known yet.

