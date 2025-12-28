Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Ends First Weekend On A Downward Trajectory, Mints ₹23.47 Crore

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 4: Despite a Christmas release for Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer, it has failed to make an impact at the box office. The movie has received mixed reviews from audiences and as a result, the box office has refused to pick up.

Muted performance for Kartik-Ananya's Christmas release

This year's previous rom-coms - Param Sundari and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari - also flopped a the box office. However, they performed better than Kartik's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Kartik has a much better pull at the box office than Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan and previous releases of the three Bollywood stars are proof of this. However, tables turned with TMMTMTTM. The latest release has concluded its extended 4-day first weekend with lower collections than the tother two movies in the similar genre.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri released on Dec 25 | Image: X

On Sunday TMMTMTTM collected its lowest since release when it should have hit a high. Dhurandhar, which completed its fourth weekend on Sunday (Dec 28), is still collecting ₹20 crore+ which means that TMMTMTTM has not struck a chord with the audiences and that is the sole reason behind its poor collections. The movie has collected ₹23.47 crore in four days.

Kartik-Ananya looking at a flop

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri reunites Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, who have previously worked together in the 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Also starring Bhumi Pednekar, the film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and emerged as a box office hit, earning over ₹100 crore. With Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, it looks like Kartik and Ananya have a flop in their hands.