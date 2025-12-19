Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday's Film Faces Copyright Infringement Allegation Over Saat Samundar Paar Song

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: The Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday led romantic comedy will hit the big screens on December 25. The movie is bankrolled by Dharma Productions and is directed by Sameer Sanjay Vidwans. Days before release, the movie has reportedly hit a roadblock.



As per Bar and Bench, Trimurti Films Pvt Ltd has approached the Bombay High Court against Dharma Productions over copyright of the song Saat Samundar Paar (orginally from 1992). In their plea, the production house has demanded ₹10 crore in damages and has moved for a permanent injunction against the use of the song or its remix versions, lyrics and tune in this or any other movie. Along with Dharma Productions, the suit also names Namah Pictures Pvt Ltd, music label Saregama India Ltd and rapper‑composer Baadshah as defendants.



Also Read: On Avatar 3 Release Day, Cinegoers Flock To Watch Dhurandhar

The matter has been listed to be heard again on December 22. Trimurti Films Pvt Ltd alleged that they own the copyrights of Saat Samundar Paar which featured in the film Vishwatma. As per the publication, in their complaint the production house has demanded ‘to stop the release, exhibition, communication or broadcast of the film to the extent it contains the alleged infringing song.’ The Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri team is yet to react to the allegations.



Also Read: Singapore Police Suspect No Foul Play In Zubeen Garg's Death

Not just Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, many movies recently have run into legal trouble particularly over the remixing of songs. Over the years, the reliance on remixes of old Hindi songs and remastered versions of classics has increased drastically. From qawallis to once chartbusters and indie pops, Bollywood movies recently have been giving a new spin to the already existing songs to invoke a sense of nostalgia mixed with modern appeal.



Also Read: Nick Jonas Vibes On Dhurandhar Song, Ranveer And Aditya Dhar React