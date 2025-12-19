Viral | Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar Have Unmissable Reactions To Nick Jonas Vibing On Dhurandhar Song

Dhurandhar craze seems to have reached Los Angeles too. On December 19, Hollywood actor and singer Nick Jonas took to his Instagram account to share brief video of himself and his brothers grooving to a song from the movie. The video went viral on social media within minutes.

The video came days after Nick first shared his video grooving to a song from War 2. The singer, who is married to Priyanka Chopra, has been sharing the videos as part of his ‘pre-show’ hype songs. The latest video featuring the Dhurandhar song, Shararat, has become the talking point on social media.

Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar and others from Dhurandhar team react to Nick Jonas's video

Nick Jonas video caught the attention of Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar as well. Taking to the comment section, Singh who has co-starred with Nicks's wife and actress Priyanka in several movies, wrote, “Hahahahahaah JIJUUUU JAAANE DEEEEEE." The singer replied to the actor's comment by writing, “Bhai! Dhurandhar title track is up next! Love to you and the family. Let’s go!”



Director Aditya Dhar also reacted to the video of Nick Jonas by commenting, “Okay… this just made my day”. Krystle D'Souza, Sara Arjun, Jasmine Sandlas, Ayesha Khan, Danish Pandor and Shashwat Sachdev were among the other artists from Dhurandhar who reacted to Nick Jonas's video.



Dhurandhar rules box office, songs top global charts

The sound track of Dhurandhar is among the most discussed aspect of the epsionage thriller among the gripping plot and mind blowing performance. Crafted by Shashwat Sachdev, the background score of the movie and the songs, specially Bahrainian track FA9LA have recieived massive appreciation on social media. Instagram, X and Reddit is filled with posts about the songs of the movie and the audio is being massively used for reels on Instagram.

Dhurandhar has also rewritten records at the box office. Ever since its release on December 5, the movie is running in housefull theatres. With over ₹460 crore in collection, the movie is likely to cross ₹500 crore benchmark at the box office at the end of this week.