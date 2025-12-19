Avatar Fire And Ash Vs Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh's Movie Trends Better Than Hollywood Biggie

One of James Cameron's most anticipated films, Avatar: Fire and Ash, hit the big screens on December 19, worldwide. The movie is the third in the film franchise and was met with massive fanfare across the globe. However, in India, the reception of the movie is expected to be lower than usual due to the strong momentum of holdover Dhurandhar at the box office.



Avatar: Fire And Ash is the third movie in the franchise

Trade experts and industry insiders opined that while Dhurandhar will continue its glorious box office run in the Hindi-speaking belt, Avatar: Fire and Ash will enjoy a decent opening in the Southern region. However, a quick look at the per-hour ticket booking trend paints a different picture.



Per hour tickets booked of Dhurandhar vs Avatar 3 on BookMyShow

As per BookMyShow, cinegoers have shown a higher interest in the Bollywood movie Dhurandhar. Checked from the Delhi NCR area, at the time of publishing, the ticket booking app reflected that 19.71k tickets were booked for Avatar: Fire And Ash in the last hour, while Dhurandhar sold an unprecedented 26.66k tickets in the same time frame. This implies that the Ranveer Singh starrer espionage thriller is trending far better than the Hollywood biggie even on the latter's release day.



Despite release on December 5, Dhurandhar remains first choice of cinegoers

Whether the ticket sales can translate into a better box office result can be determined only by the end of the day. However, upon its Avatar: Fire and Ash has taken over the IMAX screens across the country after Dhurandhar's blockbuster run on the format in the past two weeks. The premium format of screening also comes with a higher ticket price, which might help aid the overall collection of Avatar: Fire and Ash.



