Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela Get Families On Board Their Rumoured Romance At Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations | Photos

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela sparked dating rumours ever since they began working together on the Anurag Basu directorial. The actors recently fuelled their romance buzz by celebrating the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities together. Photos from their intimate celebrations are circulating on social media.

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela reignite dating rumours

Kartik Aaryan welcomed Lord Ganesha at his residence during the festivities. Several friends of the actor visited his home to seek the blessings of the deity. While not a lot of Bollywood stars visited, Sreeleela was an exception. The actress, along with her mother, arrived at Kartik Aaryan's residence for the puja.

A photo from inside the puja featured Kartik and Sreeleela twinning in white ethnic outfits. In the photo, the Pyaar Ka Panchnama actor could be seen standing next to Sreeleela's mother, while the actress posed with his mother. Kartik's father, Manish Tiwari, was also present in the photo. The actors themselves have not shared the photos from the festivities, but glimpses of the same surfaced on Reddit. Earlier, Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela also visited the Ganesh Chaturthi pandal together.

Kartik Aaryan's mother reacts to rumours about the actor dating Sreeleela

During an award ceremony, Kartik Aaryan was accompanied by his mother, Mala Tiwari. The actor's mother was asked whether she would prefer an actor or a doctor as her daughter-in-law. She chose a doctor. For the unversed, Sreeleela holds an MBBS degree while her mother, Swarnalatha, is a gynaecologist based in Bangalore.

