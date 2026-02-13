Updated 13 February 2026 at 22:52 IST
Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 1: Adarsh Gourav-Shanaya Kapoor Starrer Barely Crosses ₹50 Lakh Mark
Despite being locked in a box office clash with Tu Yaa Main, Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's O Romeo managed to score a decent opening of ₹8.25 crore.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 1: Ahead of Valentine's Week, Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor starrer survival thriller Tu Yaa Main hit the big screens. Since the movie is youth centric, the makers were hoping to make the most of its Valentine's Day theatrical debut. Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo also released alongside Tu Yaa Main and while the former was able to manage well over ₹8 crore at the box office on day 1, Tu Yaa Main couldn't even touch the ₹1 crore mark.
Tu Yaa Main opens poorly
Tu Yaa Main is the remake of the Thai film The Pool. It follows a couple who is stuck with a crocodile in a deep pool with no water and how they fight for their lives. While the concept sounds good, the early reviews of the movie have hinted that the treatment has failed to match up to the intriguing storyline.
Advertisement
As a result, Tu Yaa Main minted just ₹55 lakh on day 1. At this rate, the film will wind up its theatrical run sooner than later. The theatre occupancy on first Friday (February 13) was below 7% all day.
O Romeo to make the most of Tu Yaa Main's poor opening
Despite being locked in a box office clash with Tu Yaa Main, Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's O Romeo managed to score a decent opening of ₹8.25 crore. However, it failed to touch the double digit mark. Since the 2019 release Kabir Singh, none of Shahid's movies have hit double digits at the box office on the opening day. Since reviews for O Romeo are good, it is expected to pick up pace on February 14.
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 13 February 2026 at 22:52 IST