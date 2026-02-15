Tu Yaa Main Loses Momentum At Box Office Due To India-Pakistan Match, Collects ₹2.80 Crore In 1st Weekend

Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 3: The India-Pakistan match at the ongoing T-20 World Cup affected major releases on Sunday. Hindi films - Tu Yaa Man and O Romeo - which managed to pick up some momentum after releasing on February 13, lost out on gained ground due to the cricket match. Tu Yaa Main ended up its first weekend under the ₹3 crore mark, as biz took a serious hit.

How much has Tu Yaa Main collected in its first weekend?

Tu Yaa Main is not trending well since its release. Even though the concept of the movie is new for Indian audiences, it has failed to attract decent footfalls. The survival thriller, which is the remake of the 2018 Thai hit The Pool, opened to ₹60 lakh. On Valentine's Day, the biz climbed to ₹1.45 crore, showing some promise. However, on Sunday, the biz fell down to ₹70 lakh as potential watchers ditched the movie for India-Pakistan match. In 3 days, Tu Yaa Main has collected ₹2.80 crore. The coming week will be difficult for it.

Tu Yaa Main is directed by Bejoy Nambiar | Image: X

Not just Tu Yaa Main, Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's O Romeo was also hit due to the cricket match. The Vishal Bhardwaj directorial ended up collecting ₹30 crore in its opening weekend. The theatre occupancy for Tu Yaa Main in morning shows on Sunday was 5.05%, which jumped to over 14.85% and nearly 20% for the afternoon and evening shows respectively.

What is the story of Tu Yaa Main?

The film revolves around social media influencers portrayed by Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav, whose romantic getaway takes a deadly turn when they find themselves trapped in a swimming pool with a crocodile. It will stream on Netflix after its theatrical run is over.