Callum Turner Addresses Viral Rumours That He's The Next James Bond

Based on Ian Fleming's novels, the James Bond movie franchise is one of the longest running film series in world cinema. The Bond franchise has seen 25 movies so far, with the lead actor changing seven times in the past sixty years since the Bond movies first started getting made. Daniel Craig essayed Agent 007 in the 2021 release No Time To Die and since then, there has been no Bond movie. Craig has hung up his boots as the famed MI6 agent after doing five Bond movies - Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre and No Time To Die.

Now, the makers are on the lookout of a new face who can take forward the legacy franchise for another two decades or so. Time and again, rumours have indicated that Bond makers may be on the lookout for an actress who could not only feature as Bond but can also take the franchise in a newer direction. However, fans don't want a woman to play Bond. Meanwhile, actors like Aaron Taylor Johnson, Tom Holland, Anthony Boyle, Leo Suter, Harris Dickinson, Regé-Jean Page, Idris Elba and Callum Turner are reportedly being eyed to essay Bond.

Callum Turner is in the list of actors who could possibly play James Bond in the coming films | Image: X

Speaking on this, Turner said, "You’re right, it’s very early for that question.” He is said to have added with a ‘slight smirk,’ “I’m not going to comment on it.” He made these comments on the sidelines of the Berlin Film Festival where he promoted his movie Rosebush Pruning.

To add to the fun of it, co-star Tracy Letts added, “I’m sorry, I’m the next James Bond!” Everyone, including Turner, managed to push out a smile and keep it light, saying, “Tracy, I thought you weren’t going to say anything.”

