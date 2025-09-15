Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle Trailer Out: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Govinda, Aamir Khan, Chunky Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon And Others Put On The Spot

Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle Trailer Out: The latest talk show in the industry, hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The fun show will debut on September 25, with new episodes streaming every Thursday. The actresses attended the trailer launch of the show in Mumbai today, September 15.

Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle will feature some of Bollywood’s biggest stars as guests, including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Govinda, Chunky Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and many more. Talking about the guests at the trailer, Twinkle Khanna said at the launch: “And you said that we called our friends who say these are friends they're not. I mean we behave like insurance agents and telemarketers. We made cold calls to whoever said yes we got them on our show."

The trailer offers a peek into the world, minds, and hearts of their favourite celebrities—brimming with inside jokes, cherished memories, career-defining milestones, and, of course, a dash of spicy linkups and rumours, much to the audience’s delight.



Taking on the reins of a host for the very first time, Kajol said in a statement: “Twinkle and I go way back, and whenever we get talking, it’s delightful chaos—the most fun kind you can imagine! That’s really where the idea of this talk show came from. It’s us doing what we love most while catching up with friends from the industry, the audience is always curious about,” She said that the two personalities have turned the “traditional talk-show format on its head—no single host, no formulaic questions, and definitely no safe, rehearsed answers.”