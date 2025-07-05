Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 1: With Positive Reviews Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma Starrer Off To A Good Start, Mints ₹3.35 crore

Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino finally hit the screens on July 4 after a series of delays. Fronted by Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkana Sen, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher, the film is a spiritual sequel to the 2008 film Life In A Metro. With a positive word of mouth, the film has registered a decent opening day collection.

Metro... In Dino is off to a good start at the box office

The romantic drama received mostly positive reviews from critics and cinegoers alike. Metro...In Dino has opened to a decent ₹3.35 crore at the domestic box office. Owing to a good word of mouth, the later shows of the movie saw greater footfall. As per Sacnilk, the film ran at an average theatre occupancy of 17.99%.



The upcoming weekend and holiday are expected to further boost the film's sales. A nostalgic audience who have been enamoured by the first part of Anurag Basu's film and fans of the ensemble cast are likely to watch the movie on the big screen. The film is also facing some competition at the big screens from recent releases such as Maa, F1 and Sitaare Zameen Par.



Where to watch Metro..In Dino on OTT?

Metro...In Dino is produced by T-Series and Anurag Basu. After its theatrical run, the movie will be released on Netflix. Traditionally, the film will make its OTT debut in 45 to 60 days of theatrical release.