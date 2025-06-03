Unseen Wedding Photos Of Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan Go Viral As Fans Wish Couple On 52nd Marriage Anniversary

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are one of the most followed Bollywood couples. The actors, who were once co-stars, tied the knot in 1973 and have completed 52 years of marital bliss today. On the occasion, Big B took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to express gratitude to fans who extended their good wishes to the couple on their special day. Rare, unseen photos of the couple from their wedding day are also doing the rounds on social media.

Rare photos from Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan wedding go viral

Photos from Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's wedding ceremony have flooded social media. In the gold throwback, the couple could be seen dressed to the nines as they perform the rituals on their big day. The actors famously tied the knot in an impromptu wedding ceremony after Big B's father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, stopped the actor and his then-girlfriend, Jaya, from travelling outside the country without getting married first.



Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan at their wedding | Image: Pinterest

Amitabh and Jaya got married in traditional Hindu traditions. The ceremony took place at a Mumbai temple with only friends and family of the couple in attendance. Jaya donned an elegant red saree for her special day. She teamed the look with traditional jewellery and also applied a Bengali-style bindi. Her husband complimented her in an off-white sherwani. The Piku star was 30 years old when he got married, while Jaya was 25 years old. Their wedding card also went viral a few days back.



Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan at their wedding | Image: Pinterest

Following their wedding, Amitabh and Jaya travelled to London for their honeymoon. A photo from the trip was shared by the couple's daughter, Shweta Bachchan, on Instagram a few years back. The trip was initially planned as a vacation to celebrate the success of Zanjeer, but eventually became the couple's first trip as husband and wife.



Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan at their honeymoon | Image: Pinterest