Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's official X handle has shared a carousel of pictures where he was seen interacting with several Bollywood actors post the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The picture featured CM Yogi greeting Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan among others.

The Ram Mandir consecration was held on Monday, January 22 and was marked by the presence of several Bollywood celebroties and singers. After the holy Pran Prathistha ceremony, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit and Shubhash Ghai paid a visit to UP CM. Photos from the time were shared online.

Star-studded Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were some of the prominent Indian cinema personalities who attended the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Monday. Actor couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, filmmakers Rohit Shetty, Rajkumar Hirani, actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhuri Dixit Nene along with her husband Sriram Nene and producer Mahaveer Jain also made an appearance as part of the contingent from the Indian film industry at the ceremony.

Celebs at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya | Image: ANI/X

Singers Sonu Nigam, Anuradha Paudwal, Kavita Paudwal and Shankar Mahadevan were among 30 artists who sang devotional songs at the temple premises in the run-up to the ceremony. From the South film industry Dhanush, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi and Rajinikanth were among the attendees.

History scripted at Ayodhya after 5 centuries, PM Modi leads rituals

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who led the ceremony. The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width is 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

